New Zealand / Politics

Why nitrous oxide is causing the Government concern, despite being less harmful than kava or vaping

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
The study looks at the effect excessive nitrous oxide usage had on 12 patients, aged 16 to 50. Video / NZ Herald
  • The Government announced a crackdown on using nitrous oxide recreationally in September. It was a response to anecdotal reports of increased use and harm, including neurological impairment and psychosis.
  • Nitrous oxide was ranked the least harmful among 23 substances in a 2023 drug harm ranking for New Zealand. There have been 51 claims of nang-related harm since 2019, much lower than for e-cigarettes (275 claims from 2019 to 2022).
  • Health Minister Shane Reti sought urgent advice in August over greater access through retail outlets including dairies and vape stores, and large canisters that can hold more than 250 times a standard dose

ANALYSIS

It’s not so much that it’s particularly harmful, but that those harms are increasing with more access to excessively large doses.

That’s the rationale behind the Government’s crackdown on recreational use of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, nitro, N2O, NOS, nangs, or whippets.

There are

