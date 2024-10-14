Nitrous oxide still being sold to young people in the early hours

In the early hours of the morning, a street cleaner said she saw three young people buying large canisters of nitrous oxide from a 24/7 superette in the Māngere town centre in South Auckland.
She said this was the fourth time she had seen this happen in the past few weeks.
“Between 4:30 and 4:45 you know, they usually rock up. When I was tying off the bags from the far end of where their shop was located, I just happened to notice how this young boy [was] lingering, longer than necessary at the shop,” she said.
“You can’t say things like nangs, laughing gas, Nos, nitrous oxide, balloons, crackers, etc,” he said.
A previous worker from the same store said she noticed a decline in regular buyers’ mental health, especially those who bought multiple boxes at a time.
Although she believed in a progressive approach to drug harm reduction, she said they needed to be taken off the shelves altogether.
“You could definitely just see a change in people like I noticed it was all the regulars who bought nangs, it was just a pattern of changing behaviour, changing personality. Even just looking very different,” she said.
Blain Collinge — the manager of Red Door Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment centre in Wellington — supported the ban as nitrous oxide was a gateway drug for his personal struggles with addiction.