“The prevalent recreational use of nitrous oxide underscores the need to improve education and restrict access to this drug.”
The study said four patients with a peak daily usage of more than 100 canisters were aware of potential dangers and were taking over-the-counter vitamin B12.
“It suggests that patients who self-supplement vitamin B12 may tolerate very large quantities of nitrous oxide before experiencing symptoms.”
But the supplements did not prevent the patients from showing signs of developing myelopathy - an injury to the spinal cord.
The New Zealand Medical Journal study suggested public health intervention to discourage people from using nitrous oxide recreationally, specifically restricting sales from commercial vendors.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health last year told the Herald it was illegal to supply nitrous oxide for inhalation without a prescription and retailers supplying recreational users of the drug “bear a responsibility” for the harm it may cause.
They said Medsafe “strongly” advised against the recreational use of nitrous oxide, saying it can have “serious physical effects on the lungs and mouth, can interact with other taken medicines or drugs and can lead to other medical issues with prolonged use”.
