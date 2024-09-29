ACC says the figures are indicative because these are cases where people have included “nangs” or related words in the optional accident description field.

The claims included were all covered by ACC.

An Auckland City Hospital study looked into the impacts of nang use. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Auckland City Hospital neurology registrar Dr Shilpan Patel said long-term use of nitrous oxide will lead to a chronic deficiency of vitamin B12. He said this then leads to neurological conditions, spinal cord damage and nerve damage.

“Nitrous oxide abuse is a worrying trend for doctors because how it is really impacting young people.

“There’s possibly a case every week or so that’s admitted to hospital with severe problems and many other cases with milder symptoms.”

Patel said he is glad the issue is being taken more seriously by the Government, but there is still a lot more work needed in terms of education.

He said himself along with other doctors have begun trying to stop patients using the drug, to discontinue the issue and the potential risks and physical issues that comes with abuse.

A study by Auckland City Hospital found that the sensory nerve damage due to “nang” use caused some patients to be unable to walk or feel their limbs for many months.

ACC has received 25 new claims for injuries relating to nitrous oxide so far this year, compared to 10 claims lodged last year. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cream canisters containing the gas can be bought for food preparation purposes but selling them for the purpose of inhaling could now lead to a jail sentence or hefty fine under a crackdown by the Government.

Medsafe updated its advice last week to state that when nitrous oxide was used primarily to get high, it was considered a psychoactive substance and fell under the Psychoactive Substances Act.

Selling for recreational use can incur a fine of up $500,000, or two years in prison. Possession for inhalation can incur a fine of up to $500.

Lachlan Rennie is an Auckland-based journalist covering science, technology, community issues and general news.