New Zealand First leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has claimed there was “only one party” warning New Zealanders about the hard economic times coming.

Hundreds of people have gathered to hear New Zealand First leader Winston Peters’ State of the Nation address today at the Palmerston North conference centre.

There was a small protest outside the conference centre where Peters is set to give his speech.

There are about 20 Free Palestine protestors gathered. One used a megaphone to push their message as Peters entered the premises.

He didn’t say anything to the protestors, except to look at them and shake his head.

During his address, Peters referenced the protestors as the “group outside saying Winston go home”. On the Israel and Hamas conflict, Peters said the Government had “done our best”.

He said NZ First’s absence from Parliament during the 2020-2023 term was the chief reason why the country had gone downhill.

”Without the handbrake, Labour cared more about feelings than the duty to competently govern our country.”

Peters railed against the media, once again claiming he wasn’t covered during the election campaign.

He claimed NZ First had wanted to “bring common sense” to governance of the country.

He also prepared people to hear the “real state of the nation”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon gave his State of the Nation speech last month in Auckland.

