National Party leader Christopher Luxon will today outline how National would put the brakes on government spending and pay down debt faster than Labour would.

Alongside finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis, he will unveil his party’s fiscal plan - effectively a blueprint for a government’s budget - at noon today, which will tally up the costs of what the party has been promising on the campaign trail, and revealing whether deep cuts will be needed to pay for it.

National has come under pressure to release its plan, and Labour leader Chris Hipkins highlighted this point on Wednesday’s leaders’ debate after Labour released its plan that morning.

Labour will be combing through the details for anything it can portray as failing to add up or falling short of keeping the lights on (National says it has left itself breathing space while the public service has plenty of fat to trim).

National will continue to press its case that Labour has been spending well beyond its own expectations every year it has held office (Labour says it has needed to respond to the pandemic, natural disasters and cost-of-living pressures).

Willis has revealed she has set herself even tighter parameters than Labour’s finance spokesman Grant Robertson had allowed in his party’s fiscal plan.

In August, Robertson cut the amount of net new day-to-day spending, an operating allowance in Treasury-speak, for the next three budgets to a level significantly smaller than in the three budgets last term: $3.5 billion in 2024, $3.25b in 2025, and $3b in 2026.

Willis told the Herald she would ratchet down the growth in new spending even tighter, reducing the amount of deficits and borrowing in Labour’s plan.

“You will see in that fiscal plan that we will work within lower operating allowances than Labour are forecasting,” Willis said.

Willis promised to take a “very conservative approach to ensuring that there are significant buffers in the Government spending to allow for additional funding for frontline services, including capacity pressures in the future”.

Labour has left itself room to accommodate cost pressures too. It left $662m unspent for Budget 2024 rising to $1.9b in 2025, and $3.1b in 2026 - although those figures are cumulative. National’s test will be whether it can match or exceed those figures.

One area that will drive significant savings will be reversing a change Labour made in 2019 that indexed benefit increases to the inflation rate, rather than to wages, which National recommitted itself to this week.

Wages typically rise faster than inflation, and New Zealand’s largest benefit, superannuation, is indexed to wages rather than inflation. The change would see someone on the basic rate of jobseeker $40 worse off a week at the end of the forecast period in 2027.

That cost to beneficiaries would be a National-led government’s gain. National has not yet published costings for benefits policy, but an Act costing from May reckoned the change would save $166m from the 2024 budget, $391m from the 2025 budget and $552m from the 2026 budget - a large saving.

Act has since walked away from the policy, saying it will keep the existing formula for calculating benefit increases.

Hipkins has said National’s policy would drive more children into poverty, while Luxon has pledged to continue the Government’s efforts to lift 80,000 more children out of poverty by 2028.

Willis said the plan would see government spending as a share of the economy reduce too.

Labour’s fiscal plan, released on Wednesday, showed a return to surplus (of $2.1 billion) in 2027 and net debt remaining under 30 per cent during the forecast period.

The plan includes Labour’s election promises - such as taking GST off fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables, and a pledge to train more doctors - but leaves scant headroom for new promises.

The health budget increases each year and in 2027 would be 17.5 per cent larger than this year.

Hipkins accused National of trying to bury the plan by dumping it on a Friday afternoon, a time governments of both colours have historically used to release something unpopular, owing to the belief that people are tuned into their weekend plans, rather than the news.

“The fact they want to dump it on a Friday afternoon after everyone’s gone to the pub shows that they’re embarrassed by it,” Hipkins said.

Derek Cheng is a senior journalist who started at the Herald in 2004. He has worked several stints in the press gallery and is a former deputy political editor.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.