Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Election 2023: Forget the ‘squeezed middle’, what’s on offer for the squashed poor?

Thomas Coughlan
By
9 mins to read
Work and Income's Working For Families tax credits are an area where the major parties could improve the lot of lower-income families, Thomas Coughlan writes.

Work and Income's Working For Families tax credits are an area where the major parties could improve the lot of lower-income families, Thomas Coughlan writes.

ANALYSIS

It’s a cost of living election - you’re probably sick of hearing it, but it’s true. Every poll shows that the cost of living is front of voters’ minds.

Inflation popped above the 1-3

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics