Trade Minister Todd McClay - "this is the least important thing I have to deal with”.
Photo / Marty Melville
Trade Minister Todd McClay is refusing to answer questions about allegations a deal was made to not tell the media the truth about why former minister Stuart Nash was dumped from a United States trade trip.
McClay cut Nash from the trip over comments the former Labour minister madeabout women.
In a September interview with radio show The Platform, Nash stated a woman is a “person with a p***y and a pair of t**s”. Nash apologised for the comments.
Texts from Nash to McClay, obtained by NewstalkZB under the Official Information Act, include: “So have you really thrown me off this delegation because of something I said on Tuesday but have completely owned and accepted responsibility and apologised fulsomely for??? WTF”.
It was followed by a second text from Nash: “I’ve pulled out”.
Nash claimed a “deal” had been reached with NZ Trade and Enterprise chief executive Peter Chrisp, now interim chief executive of Invest NZ, in which Nash would withdraw from the trip and “the story would not be that I was asked to withdraw”.
McClay refused to directly answer several questions from reporters at Parliament this afternoon on the allegations of a “deal”.
“You should take that up with him, it wasn’t communication between us, I never responded to him.”
McClay said the concerned entity for this particular trip was Invest NZ rather than NZ Trade and Enterprise.
McClay did say: “I grew up in Taupō playing rugby, people say all sorts of things. I’m not going to be precious about it ... I’m dealing with councils who are putting costs up for consents on farmers, we have got a film industry that could face 100% tariffs from the US and we’re negotiating a trade deal with India – 1.5 billion people – this is the least important thing I have to deal with”.
“Ultimately, he may swear, that’s his business ... there are many other things that are more important to the Government than talking about Stuart Nash’s text messages.”
McClay walked away from reporters as they continued to question him about the alleged “deal”.
The controversial remark from Nash to The Platform about women came after he spoke at NZ First’s convention in Palmerston North, where leader Winston Peters suggested he could be a “seamless” addition to the party.
Peters told reporters he had not seen the story so could not comment.
“I’m sorry sunshine, you should have sent it to me earlier. If you send me a copy now ... I’ll go and study it carefully.”
One reporter produced large printed images of the texts while another told Peters they had texted the story to him about an hour ago.
“With all the things that are happening around the world and in this country, you ask pissant questions like that.”