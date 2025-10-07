Advertisement
Stuart Nash swears at Trade Minister Todd McClay after being ‘thrown off’ business delegation

Azaria Howell
Political Reporter·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

Former Labour minister Stuart Nash has spoken at NZ First's annual conference and says he is waiting to see if the party wants him to run as an MP. Video / Mark Mitchell

Former minister Stuart Nash questioned and swore at Trade Minister Todd McClay in texts after Nash was dumped from a US trade trip over comments about women.

Nash stated a woman is a “person with a p***y and a pair of t**s” in a September interview with radio show The , which he apologised for.

