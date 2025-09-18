Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘A distraction’: Stuart Nash dumped from US trade trip after crude comments

RNZ
3 mins to read

Stuart Nash has been dropped from the delegation to the United States. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Stuart Nash has been dropped from the delegation to the United States. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Craig McCulloch of RNZ

Former Labour minister-now-New Zealand First admirer Stuart Nash has been dumped from a Government trip to the United States this week because of concerns his recent remarks about women would be “a distraction”.

Nash – who runs consultancy Nash Kelly Global

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save