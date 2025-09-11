Former Labour MP Stuart Nash has resigned from his recruitment agency job after a comment on women stirred controversy. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

Former Labour MP Stuart Nash has resigned from his recruitment agency job after a comment on women stirred controversy. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

By RNZ

Former Labour MP Stuart Nash has resigned from his job at recruitment agency Robert Walters, after a formal review was initiated by the company.

It comes after Nash apologised for telling the online radio station The Platform on Tuesday that a woman is a “person with a p***y and a pair of t**s”.

Robert Walters confirmed a review was taking place after the company was made aware of his comments made in a “personal capacity”, a spokesperson said.

“The remarks are deeply inappropriate and do not reflect our values or the standards of our business. We have initiated a formal review, and we will not be commenting further while that process is ongoing.”