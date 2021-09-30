Voyager 2021 media awards
PoliticsUpdated

Three waters: Next foreshore and seabed or essential reform

7 minutes to read
Whats the future for reform of Northlands drinking water wastewater and stormwater provision

By:

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

Decisions on the Government's wholesale water reform programme are now imminent - including whether councils will be forced to part with billions of dollars of pipes and reservoirs.

The final deadline for local council

