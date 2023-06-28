Voyager 2023 media awards

Thomas Coughlan: President Xi meeting shows Chris Hipkins knows where his bread is buttered

Thomas Coughlan
China's central bank is cutting rates to stimulate its struggling economy and signal that growth is on the agenda.

OPINION

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins showed he knows where New Zealand’s bread is buttered in his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday evening.

The pair had plenty to discuss including human rights

