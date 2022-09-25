Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Thomas Coughlan: Ardern's reconnected with the world, now to reconnect with New Zealand

By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

ANALYSIS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern billed 2022 as the year of reconnection and has spent much of the year living up to that label.

Beginning in Singapore and Japan, Ardern then travelled to the Pacific,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.