The reluctant politician - Labour list MP Naisi Chen gives maiden speech

Labour Party list MP Naisi Chen has given her maiden speech. Photo / Supplied

Labour list MP Naisi Chen, the second youngest MP at 26, came to New Zealand from Beijing, China, when she was 5. Her father had arrived two years earlier with $200 in his pocket.

Her parents were only political in the sense that they were always looking after the needs of the neighbours above their own, she said.

"Often I'd wake up in the middle of the night to find that they've been called out to mediate a domestic dispute.

"Despite sometimes facing betrayal and disappointment, they have demonstrated to me how to persevere in hard times, how to hold on to integrity and stay true to the vision from above."

Chen is one of four Labour MPs giving their maiden speeches today.

A generation 1.5er, Chen said she grew up balancing "the stereotypical Asian piano practice and good maths grades against the really kiwi side of always disappointing my mum when I came home barefoot and with no books in my bag".

She often had to translate for her parents, including in parent-teacher interviews where "the information they were getting was somewhat single-sided".

She said she only ever wanted to be a housewife, and was shoulder-tapped into politics at her high school Chinese committee, then with the NZ Chinese Students' Association as president, where she realised most Chinese students never integrated.

"They come to New Zealand but still hang out in their own groups, seeking employment from Chinese businesses which, I soon realised. reflected the wider Chinese community.

"I believe that every migrant needs to integrate into New Zealand by adopting Kiwi values. We shouldn't ever condone racism, but instead, be able to let each culture adapt to New Zealand so that it becomes a uniquely Kiwi-Chinese Kiwi-Korean Kiwi-Muslim culture.

"The harmonisation of New Zealand values and cultural heritage, that's what I see as the biggest challenge in our society during the years I will serve in this house."

Chen, who unsuccessfully stood in Botany, quipped that it was "borderline reckless" when former Labour MP Raymond Huo asked her to stand after seeing her do one speech.

She is now the only MP of Chinese ethnicity despite 5 per cent of the population being Chinese.

"I say that with regret. There are huge barriers for migrant communities in getting into politics. In the media, our stories are often not told by us. With my platform, I will fight to have our voices heard and fight against the racism we experience."

She also praised what she called Helen Clark's legacy to promote New Zealand's identity through music and the arts, and she grew up learning not only piano, but also flute, double bass and tuba.

"I hope to continue your legacy ... and thank you, for replying to my Instagram messages.

"Being a young person means being the recipient of decisions made today. I believe that high tech, but green tech will lead us into economic prosperity ... by attracting innovative firms to our shores and encouraging Kiwis to think outside of the box."

I will not be defaming anyone today

Labour list MP Helen White saw her Auckland community become fractured when families had to move away because they couldn't afford to live there anymore.

Affordable housing is the bedrock of community cohesion, she said in her maiden speech - the first of four Labour MPs today - to Parliament.

White's grandparents spent a summer camping on a Gisborne beach because they had too many children for anyone to rent them a house.

Both of her parents worked, she said, but they had to pour everything into their Auckland mortgage.

"I remember the constant anxiety about whether we would be able to keep our house."

But as house prices rose, poorer families left the area, many of them Pasifika and working class families.

"My experience is that affordable housing is a major building block of healthy relationships with each other because it means we really know each other, as neighbours and equals.

"When there is an increasing gap between rich and poor it is very possible for people on different incomes to live in a physically separated world and they quickly lose empathy with each other."

Labour list MP Helen White wants affordable housing in Auckland, which she says is the bedrock of a cohesive community. Photo / Brett Phibbs

She wanted to see affordable housing in Auckland Central, including on Waiheke Island - the electorate where she unsuccessfully stood.

During her 27 years as an employment lawyer, she said justice had too high a price.

Blue collar workers couldn't afford to undertake a personal grievance process that was meant to protect them; workers seeking reinstatement ended up trading their jobs for whatever compensation they could get to pay their lawyers; vulnerable workers were exploited by contractors.

She wanted to see "more certain and concrete prohibition of restraints of trade" in the employment agreements of low paid workers.

Poor workers were unlikely to challenge such clauses in their work agreements.

"This means low paid workers are afraid to go set up their own café, or move to the competition who might offer them a pay rise. It stifles their capacity to move from $20 to $25 per hour.

"It means their employer has no incentive to pay them more, because they do not fear of losing them to a competitor."