Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The Government says it’s fixing the cost of living, so what happens if voters don’t believe it? - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Christopher Luxon needs voters to have faith. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Luxon needs voters to have faith. Photo / Getty Images

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The Government used its post-Cabinet press conference on Monday to talk about cost-of-living support, particularly its 2024 tax package.
  • The press conference was criticised by Labour for sounding like a “sermon”.
  • The National Party’s annual conference is this weekend.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon flies to Christchurch this weekend for National’s annual conference, bruised and diminished by one of the most difficult weeks of his Government.

Its attempt to reset the economic media narrative has been a disaster and has merely drawn attention to the fact

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save