Construction and retail reported a significant renewed slump in ANZ's latest Business Outlook survey. Photo / 123RF

30 Jul, 2025 06:25 AM 2 mins to read

Business confidence lifts in July, but going still tough

Business confidence lifted slightly in July, but it remains tough going for many firms, according to the latest ANZ Business Outlook survey.

ANZ said those expecting better business conditions rose two points to 48%.

Businesses’ expected own activity was flat at 41%.

Past own activity rose four points to +6, but past employment fell three points to -13. Both were very subdued, ANZ said.

“It continues to be tough going for many firms,” said ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.