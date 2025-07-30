Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Business confidence lifts in July, but going still tough

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Construction and retail reported a significant renewed slump in ANZ's latest Business Outlook survey. Photo / 123RF

Construction and retail reported a significant renewed slump in ANZ's latest Business Outlook survey. Photo / 123RF

Business confidence lifted slightly in July, but it remains tough going for many firms, according to the latest ANZ Business Outlook survey.

ANZ said those expecting better business conditions rose two points to 48%.

Businesses’ expected own activity was flat at 41%.

Past own activity rose four points to +6,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save