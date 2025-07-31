Advertisement
Luxon living on borrowed time as stagflation looms – Matthew Hooton

Matthew Hooton
By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has struggled to rate highly in polls. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years’ experience in political and corporate strategy, including the National and Act parties.
Learn more

KEY FACTS

  • Both National and Labour lost ground in the recent 1News-Verian poll.
  • Christopher Luxon scored 23% in the preferred Prime Minister stakes – no change from the previous poll.
  • Labour leader Chris Hipkins scored 19%, down 1 point.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has declared his Government must “double down” on its economic plan.

This is the same economic plan he has been telling us for a year is “starting to work”.

Yet if last August Luxon meant that a year later the construction industry

