Luxon vs Milei: Contrasting economic reforms in NZ and Argentina - Richard Prebble

Richard Prebble
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is taking a different approach to Javier Milei, President of Argentina (inset).

Opinion by Richard Prebble
Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader.
KEY FACTS

  • Christopher Luxon became New Zealand’s Prime Minister in November 2023, leading a three-party coalition.
  • Javier Milei, became President of Argentina in December 2023, facing high inflation and recession.
  • Argentina’s reforms include cutting ministries and boosting foreign investment.

New Zealand and Argentina offer a study in contrasts.

Christopher Luxon was sworn in as Prime Minister on November 27, 2023. Thirteen days later, Javier Milei became President of Argentina.

Both inherited mismanaged economies; rising living costs outpacing wages and ballooning deficits. Their responses could not be more different.

