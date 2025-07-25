Advertisement
Both sides reckon the election is in the bag, one of them is wrong – Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins have clashed over cost-of-living policy this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS:

  • Labour and National clashed on cost-of-living policy this week.
  • Labour criticised the rollout of National’s FamilyBoost tax credit. While 60,000 families received a FamilyBoost credit, only 153 have received the maximum credit available in all quarters.
  • National accused Labour of a lack of policy.

Do we have a collective noun for a group of tiny violins?

A chamber… a band... an orchestra?

You could hardly do worse than a Parliament if this week’s experience in the House of Representatives was anything to go by.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was

