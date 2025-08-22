Advertisement
The economy isn’t riding to the Government’s rescue – Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaking about this week's OCR announcement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
THE FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank published its Monetary Policy Statement this week as it cut the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points.
  • Forecasts released with the decision showed higher unemployment in the short term before a slow recovery.
  • Parliament is embarking on a two-week recess.

The political world is limping into a parliamentary recess after another difficult sitting block for all.

The economy has hit the skids. The Government’s hope is that the forecasters have got it right this time and the current situation is as bad as it gets – the

Save