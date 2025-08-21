Labour MP and Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Peeni Henare this week appeared to commit Labour to repealing the gang patch ban. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour MP and Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Peeni Henare this week appeared to commit Labour to repealing the gang patch ban. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour MP Peeni Henare, the party’s candidate in the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection, was “mistaken” to claim Labour would repeal the gang patch ban, according to the party’s deputy leader.

Henare appeared to confirm Labour would repeal the ban, which removed the ability to legally wear gang patches in public, during a candidate debate this week with Te Pāti Māori candidate Orini Kaipara.

The commitment came as a surprise, given Labour leader Chris Hipkins had previously indicated he didn’t support a repeal and had long said he would assess its value if Labour returned to Government.

Labour deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni today affirmed to reporters at Parliament that her party would not repeal the ban and wondered whether Labour’s initial opposition to the ban before it became law could have influenced Henare’s comments.

“Certainly no need for a telling off. I think he’s mistaken and, you know, these things happen.”