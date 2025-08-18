Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Government keeps AA+ credit rating but Fitch warns National and Labour to keep ‘culture of fiscal responsibility’

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has kept its AA+ credit rating from Fitch, one of the big three ratings agencies – but the agency warned that a slackening culture of fiscal responsibility, a more severe housing market correction, or an unemployment spike could see the rating reduced in future.

The outlook, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save