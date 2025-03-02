Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Ratings agencies are not worried, but are watching Government’s books

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Ministers on Budget Day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ministers on Budget Day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand’s large government deficit and rising debt levels are in the sights of the major credit ratings agencies, who are keen to see some improvement in the state of the books.

New Zealand currently enjoys very high ratings from all the big three, S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics