Reserve Bank and polls give Luxon a reprieve - Matthew Hooton

Matthew Hooton
Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis welcomed the decision to drop the rate. Video / Mark Mitchell
Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years’ experience in political and corporate strategy, including the National and Act parties.
KEY FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank cut the Official Cash Rate to 3% on Wednesday.
  • Its forecasts indicate two more 0.25% cuts, in November and February.
  • That would take the OCR to 2.5%, which it reached in April 2009 and March 2011 after the Global Financial Crisis and the big Christchurch earthquake.

The polls aren’t bad enough that the Prime Minister is at risk of immediate involuntary redundancy.

National would need to deteriorate a few points more for its MPs to move beyond the current hypothetical number crunching and risk the transaction costs of switching to a new boss.

