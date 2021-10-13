The 90% Project: Why Judith Collins got vaccinated

National Party leader Judith Collins on why she got vaccinated and her plea for all other eligible kiwis to get the jab. Video / Mark Mitchell

National leader Judith Collins has joined the Herald's 90 per cent Project vaccination push, sharing why she got vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I got vaccinated because I don't want to get Covid-19, and even if I do get it, I want to make sure I don't end up in an ICU unit fighting for my life," Collins said.

Collins has spent the last few months pushing for wider vaccination, saying it will help protect New Zealanders and open up the country.

Every member of her caucus has now had one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Collins said if anyone was worried about the vaccine, they should look at the Medsafe website, which had information about vaccines.

"If you're at all worried about it, go to the Medsafe website, they've got a lot of information there about the vaccine and how it's been tested all the way around the world, as well as in New Zealand," Collins said.

She finished her message, calling on the country to get vaccinated "for your family, for your whanau, for your community".

NZME, the publisher of the Herald has been running The 90% Project, since September.

It aims to have 90 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated by Christmas.

Collins has joined political leaders from across the spectrum in showing support for the project, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Act leader David Seymour.

As of Wednesday, 23.4 per cent of eligible people have had one dose of the vaccine, with 59.3 per cent of people having had both doses.

Just 17.3 per cent of the eligible people remain unvaccinated.

