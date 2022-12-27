Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Te Pāti Māori not picking sides ahead of 2023 election, signal ‘exciting’ candidate at Waitangi campaign launch

Michael Neilson
By
7 mins to read
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Things are on the up for Te Pāti Māori, with all signs pointing to them at least doubling their caucus from the current two co-leaders come Election 2023. They tell Herald senior political reporter Michael

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics