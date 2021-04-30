Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of David Seymour

3 minutes to read
David Seymour is touring 13 centres trying to rally public support to maintain New Zealand's traditions of free speech. Photo / Mark Mitchell

David Seymour is touring 13 centres trying to rally public support to maintain New Zealand's traditions of free speech. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MONDAY

It was a bright, cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.

David Seymour stood on the pavement outside the Ministry of Truth and looked up. An enormous face gazed from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.