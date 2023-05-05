Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson fronted media after Elizabeth Kerekere resigned. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw sought to close wounds in the Green Party this morning, which was reeling from the late-night resignation of Elizabeth Kerekere.

The co-leaders also disputed allegations made by Kerekere in a late-night Zoom call with members.

“There were things that are not true, are not correct that were said,” Davidson said.

“Some untruths were told,” she said.

Shaw also disputed Kerekere’s statement that she had not called Chlöe Swarbrick a “crybaby” in a message sent to the wrong group chat. Kerekere told members she had actually been referring to herself.

“We don’t find it credible given she apologised for the use of that term,” Shaw said.

Kerekere quit the party caucus and quit as a member at 8.08pm last night, at the same time as she was addressing members via Zoom, giving her side of the story on a contentious party investigation into her treatment of caucus colleagues and staff.

That Zoom went on until about 8.20pm.

Kerekere alleged to staff that the investigation, which the party claims began after April 5, had not properly got going until last week. If this was the case, it would appear the party had stalled to hurt Kerekere’s chances of getting a winnable position on the party list, which members are currently voting on.

Shaw said that the investigation into Kerekere had actually begun before the message was leaked to the media.

“We thought those messages were indicative of a broader pattern of behaviours, we thought it was important to address those concerns,” Shaw said.

Davidson said that despite Kerekere’s resignation the Green Party still stood up for Māori kaupapa.

“The Green party has cared and stood up for what is right,” Davidson said, noting that she herself could stand up as a wahine Māori co-leader.

Davidson said she also had tikanga responsibilities to the mana of her staff to uphold.

“I acknowledge that this is a difficult time for our Green Party,” Davidson said.

“The Green Party is a Tiriti-based political party with a proud track record of championing Māori political aspirations for more than three decades. The Green Party has cared and stood up for what is right.

“We have stayed true to our values in Parliament and in government, leading the fight to eliminate poverty, honour Te Tiriti and protect nature and build a climate-friendly future,” Davidson said.