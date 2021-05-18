Some National MPs at odds with leader Judith Collins over targeted funding for Māori

National MP Simon Bridges with leader Judith Collins in October 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Katie Scotcher of RNZ

National MPs are all over the place when it comes to race relations, offering differing views on Māori co-governance and targeted funding.

Opposition leader Judith Collins has been questioning the Government on its plans for Māori and accusing it of trying to create two systems by stealth.

She has also been running the line about a "separatist" agenda, but herself is under pressure after a poor personal showing in Sunday's poll.

Speaking today, she was clear: government funding should target need, not race.

"In terms of making it easier based on ethnicity, that's not the issue. The issue is, does someone need a house? If they do, the Government should be prepared to step up," Collins said.

Judith Collins flanked by MPs Nicola Willis and Andrew Bayly on May 1. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Senior National MP Simon Bridges, however, is on a different page.

"Of course we think there should be targeted funding. That's been National's approach now for decades and we would want to see that continue," Bridges said.

When asked how much funding should go towards Māori in this week's Budget, Bridges said it was not a question of how much, but the quality.

"It's what's actually there and whether these are things that will turn the dial on Māori employment opportunities, on Māori health, on the issues we know matter."

Bridges was not the only MP to offer differing views.

Many National MPs appear to have contradicting opinions when it comes to Māori co-governance and targeted funding.

MP Nicola Willis also contradicted Collins, this time over the state of National's relationship with Ngāi Tahu.

Collins claimed at the weekend Ngāi Tahu would take over 50 per cent ownership of water assets in the South Island, as the Government plans to reform the South Island's publicly owned water assets.

As part of the reforms, mayors have been told about a proposal for a single South Island water authority, Collins said. It would take over assets previously owned by towns and cities.

However, the claim has been denied by the chairman of Te Kura Taka Pini, the Ngāi Tahu freshwater group, Dr Te Maire Tau, who has accused Collins of "seeking headlines".

Collins said she had not spoken to the iwi since, adding she always had good relations with Ngāi Tahu.

"They are in a stage of negotiations at this time with the Government, and they're always going to want to put their best foot forward. I'm not going to tell them how to negotiate," Collins said.

Willis, however, said she understood there had been conversations between the party and Ngāi Tahu since.

"I would be of the understanding there are multiple relationships between Ngāi Tahu and the National Party," she said.

The only consistency is their support of their leader, saying it is important she questions the Government and its plans for Māori.

- RNZ