Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Simon Wilson: The appalling folly of the ‘only adapt’ climate argument

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Flooding this month in Riverhead, Auckland. Photo / Niwa

Flooding this month in Riverhead, Auckland. Photo / Niwa

OPINION

Suddenly there’s a clamour: The climate crisis is not only real, it’s so distressingly real we have to stop “wasting money” on reducing emissions and put all our effort into adaptation. Better stormwater management,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics