Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Auckland Council: ‘The most important budget in years’

Simon Wilson
By
4 mins to read
Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. Photo / RNZ, Dan Cook

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. Photo / RNZ, Dan Cook

Part 1 of a 6-part series

From tomorrow, Auckland Council is calling for public submissions on its draft budget for 2023-24. This budget proposes to sell the council’s shares in Auckland International Airport, cut services,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics