Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Auckland Council: To sell or not to sell - the airport shares

Simon Wilson
By
4 mins to read
Auckland International Airport, owned in part by Auckland Council. Should the shares be sold? Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland International Airport, owned in part by Auckland Council. Should the shares be sold? Photo / Alex Burton

Part 2 of a 6-part series

The Auckland Council owns 18 per cent of Auckland International Airport. Selling that shareholding is the central proposal in a tough new council budget proposed by Mayor Wayne Brown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics