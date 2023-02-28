Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Auckland Council: Where’s the money coming from?

Simon Wilson
By
4 mins to read
Public land used for golf courses, such as Chamberlain Park in Mt Albert, is not included in Auckland Council's list of options for increasing budget revenue. Photo / Dean Purcell

Public land used for golf courses, such as Chamberlain Park in Mt Albert, is not included in Auckland Council's list of options for increasing budget revenue. Photo / Dean Purcell

This week the Herald is backgrounding the key issues of Auckland Council’s draft budget for 2023-24

Part 3: Rates, debt and other income sources

Auckland Council gets only 37 per cent of its revenue from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics