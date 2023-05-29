Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Simon Wilson: National, Act and the battle over race

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Christopher Luxon answers questions surrounding his statement that National got it wrong on the Medium Density Residential Standard.

OPINION:

I feel for Christopher Luxon, I really do. Not because, as the whispers have it, he’s fighting for his survival as leader of the National Party. That will only be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics