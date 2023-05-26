Advertisement

Sport / Rugby
Updated

Exclusive: NZ Rugby’s secret stoush with Ruby Tui - How Black Ferns sponsor request turned sour

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Ruby Tui poses after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Getty

The iconic Weet-Bix ‘Stat Attack’ collector cards are breaking new ground in 2023 by devoting a series to the Black Ferns.

But the collection will not feature Ruby Tui, as the biggest name in women’s

