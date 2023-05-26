Ruby Tui poses after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Getty

The iconic Weet-Bix ‘Stat Attack’ collector cards are breaking new ground in 2023 by devoting a series to the Black Ferns.

But the collection will not feature Ruby Tui, as the biggest name in women’s rugby and highest profile Black Fern in history declined to be part of the series after she was told her card would not be allowed to feature a rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Ruby was asked to participate in the commercial activation in December 2022. Ruby chose not to take part,” her agent Dan Sing has confirmed.

Tui, who shot to global fame after her brilliant World Cup last year and by publishing her critically acclaimed best-selling autobiography, Straight Up, has been a powerful advocate for the rainbow community.

In a recent interview with Gay Express, she said she only wanted to align with brands that are making a concerted effort to support rainbow staff and communities.

The Herald understands, however, that Sanitarium, which produces Weet-Bix and is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist church, was open to discussing Tui’s request to feature the rainbow flag on her card.

Sanitarium have been approached for comment.

The Black Ferns are presented the World Cup after their win in the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / NZME

But NZ Rugby, fearful that it would be creating a dangerous precedent by allowing Tui to use a commercial promotion to advocate for a personal cause, blocked the move.

The national body, which has signed up to the Pride Pledge and has been on a drive to promote diversity and inclusivity, was concerned that if Tui was granted permission to feature a rainbow flag, it would then have to also consider allowing other players to promote personal causes, some of which could potentially conflict with the values of the organisation and rugby generally.

An NZR spokesman said in a statement to the Herald: “New Zealand Rugby is supportive of Ruby Tui making a request, and anyone committed to helping rugby be welcoming to rainbow communities.

“We also acknowledge and respect Sanitarium’s decision to focus on statistics and data that allow the cards to be played and traded by fans and collectors.

“We are prioritising work to update All Blacks and Black Ferns player profiles across our own digital channels first, which will better reflect the diversity within the rugby community, and individual player identities and values.”

NZR had hoped that Tui would still take part in the promotion without the rainbow flag featuring on her card, as the historic first Black Ferns Stat Attack series is expected to be a strong driver in further building the profile of women’s rugby in the wake of last year’s hugely successful World Cup being hosted and won by New Zealand.

The historic first Black Ferns Stat Attack series follows a long run of All Blacks cards. Photo / weetbix.co.nz

Sanitarium is believed to pay about $700,000 for its sponsorship with NZR — money which buys it the right to produce the All Blacks cards.

Players who agree to feature in the cards are understood to be paid $2000.

The Stat Attack cards, which can be found inside boxes of Weet-Bix, have been produced since 1999 in various guises and have featured iconic male players such as Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Kieran Read and Buck Shelford, helping them become much-loved by younger rugby followers.

But the Herald understands that Tui’s relationship with NZR soured during the discussions about featuring the rainbow flag on her Weet-Bix card — talks which took place concurrently while she was negotiating a contract extension earlier this year.

NZR’s head of commercial partnerships Kelle Taylor is understood to have recently resigned.

It is not known whether the standoff with Tui over the Stat Attack card was a contributory factor behind that decision.

Tui has publicly stated that she was not willing to accept “lip service” from NZR during contract negotiations that dragged on for months.

When NZR confirmed on April 17 which Black Ferns players had signed contracts for 2023 and beyond, Tui’s name was not on the list.

Confirmation that she had signed came on April 30, prompting her to tell media last month: “Me and NZR were going back and forth for a long time, actually. In the end, thank goodness, we came to a space we could agree on. They’re willing to support long-serving members.”

Her last comment was in reference to the fact she will next month be playing in the USA as part of a sabbatical clause agreed in her contract.