Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Shane te Pou: Politics and the hostile environment created for Māori

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaking at Waitangi on February 5 this year, when he was Leader of the Opposition. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaking at Waitangi on February 5 this year, when he was Leader of the Opposition. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Progress towards more harmonious race relations has been halting and inconsistent at times but, for the past three decades, governments by and large have been rowing in the right direction.

To give credit where

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics