Focus live: Police speak to media on Sandringham homicide

Detective Inspector, Scott Beard has told media the homicide investigation is continuing, cordons remain in place and a scene examination will continue through the day.

A post-mortem examination will be in the near future

The Sandringham community will see a big increase in police staff, as they look to identify the offender.

“What’s happened is a tragedy.”

Detective Inspector, Scott Beard spoke to media from the Auckland Central Police Station in Freemans Bay, following the murder of a local dairy worker. Photo / Jed Bradley

What police know

What police know is it was a lone offender who went into the dairy and committed the robbery.

The initial description is he was wearing dark clothing, a black cap, and dark tracksuit-type pants with white writing on the left leg.

He also had a black and white bandana on his face.

“I want to acknowledge the members of the community at the scene after it happened,” Beard said.

”We still want to hear from people in the community who have CCTV or were driving around at the time.

It was still daylight, so anybody who has seen something, please contact the police.

”It’s possible the man was walking around in the area after the offence, Beard said

“The family is going through a tragedy”, Beard said.”Victim support is in place.”

“It appears the till has gone and the victim was stabbed”

“Let us know, come to us, give us that answer”

The victim is 35-year old male

On reassurances for the community, Beard said they would feel apprehension about what happened but has a large team working to identify the offender

“If somebody has seen somebody acting suspiciously before or afterwards, tell us.”

On what happened and what was taken during the robbery, Beard said it was early stages but a briefing from staff revealed the man went into the dairy to commit the robbery, and the till was stolen.

“It appears the till has gone and the victim was stabbed”

Prime Minister’s ‘sorrow’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has issued a heartfelt message to the family and community of a young dairy worker killed in Auckland overnight.

Hundreds have gathered outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham to pay tribute to the slain worker, a young man who was “recently married”.

A manhunt is underway after the suburban shopkeeper was fatally stabbed during an armed robbery, with fellow dairy owners calling it their worst nightmare and a community reeling.

PM Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Dean Purcell

In a social media post, Ardern issued a message to the family and “tight-knit community”, pledging the Government would make sure those responsible were brought to justice and more would be done to prevent such crimes from occurring.

“Late last night I heard news of the horrific robbery and homicide in Sandringham.

“I’m continuing to seek updates from the police and understand they will be sharing any new information later today.

“For now, what I do know is that no one should fear their loved one going to work. No one should have to confront such senseless violence or crime.

“To the family who today mourns their lost loved one - I am so sorry this has happened.

“I know our Sandringham Community is a tight-knit one, and they will be feeling this deeply too.

“Our job as Government is to make sure those who commit such crimes are brought to justice, and to try and prevent them occurring at all.

“On both counts, we will keep doing all we can.”



















