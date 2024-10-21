On the day of the report’s release, Luxon called it “a dark and sorrowful day” and “a shameful part of our history”, and said the Government would make a formal apology on November 12.

The Abuse in Care report was tabled at Parliament in July. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister Erica Stanford, who is leading the Government’s response to the inquiry, said the day of the apology would be “a very significant day for survivors”.

She has previously acknowledged that abuse perpetuated on survivors over the decades was “a debt that can never be repaid”.

“We know there is no apology that can ever reflect the severity of harm that was suffered. We remain committed to responding with respect and dignity.” Stanford said in a statement on Tuesday.

Formalities on November 12 will begin with mihi whakatau, followed by proceedings that include survivor voices and apologies from some Government agency chief executives.

The Prime Minister will deliver the national apology in the House of Representatives at 11.30am.

This will be followed by a statement from the Leader of the Opposition, Chris Hipkins.

The proceedings will be streamed online and to concurrent events at Due Drop Events Centre in Auckland, Shed 6 in Wellington, and the Christchurch Town Hall. The apology will also screen on Parliament TV.

Stanford said about 1200 survivors, support people and other invited guests were expected to attend events across the country.

Every person who registered an interest had received an invitation to attend, Stanford said.

“The Government will have representation at all events. I understand other political parties will do the same. We are also supporting the survivor-led event at Pipitea Marae in Wellington.

“This will be a very significant day for survivors, which is why the Government is taking a trauma-informed approach throughout. We have structured the morning to ensure survivors feel supported to attend what is most meaningful to them.”

Stanford said wellbeing support would be available at each location, including mental health nurses, Rongoā Māori providers, counsellors, social workers and abuse in care specialist care.

“The Government will also detail more of its response to the Royal Commission’s final report.

“I would like to acknowledge the Labour Party, Green Party, and Te Pāti Māori for supporting the arrangements of this significant occasion.”

Approximate timings for the day of the apology - November 12

8.45am-9.30am: Mihi Whakatau (Parliament and concurrent locations).

10am-11am: Pre-apology event featuring chief executive apologies and survivor contributions (Livestreamed from Parliament).

11.30am-12.30pm: Formal apology by Prime Minister with supporting statement by Leader of Opposition. Formalities closed. (House of Representatives).

12.45pm: Lunch (Parliament and concurrent locations).

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.