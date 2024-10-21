“We know there is no apology that can ever reflect the severity of harm that was suffered. We remain committed to responding with respect and dignity.” Stanford said in a statement on Tuesday.
Formalities on November 12 will begin with mihi whakatau, followed by proceedings that include survivor voices and apologies from some Government agency chief executives.
The Prime Minister will deliver the national apology in the House of Representatives at 11.30am.
This will be followed by a statement from the Leader of the Opposition, Chris Hipkins.
The proceedings will be streamed online and to concurrent events at Due Drop Events Centre in Auckland, Shed 6 in Wellington, and the Christchurch Town Hall. The apology will also screen on Parliament TV.
Stanford said about 1200 survivors, support people and other invited guests were expected to attend events across the country.
Every person who registered an interest had received an invitation to attend, Stanford said.
“The Government will have representation at all events. I understand other political parties will do the same. We are also supporting the survivor-led event at Pipitea Marae in Wellington.
“This will be a very significant day for survivors, which is why the Government is taking a trauma-informed approach throughout. We have structured the morning to ensure survivors feel supported to attend what is most meaningful to them.”
Stanford said wellbeing support would be available at each location, including mental health nurses, Rongoā Māori providers, counsellors, social workers and abuse in care specialist care.