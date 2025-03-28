Children's Minister Karen Chhour and Oranga Tamariki leaders appear before a Parliament select committee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Six weeks on, the review hadn’t been publicly released. An Oranga Tamariki spokesperson said an update would be provided when the review was ready for release.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour couldn’t provide a comment before publication.

In December, Chhour told the Herald she would receive reports on the incidents at the “very beginning” of 2025.

Delays in the review being published followed Oranga Tamariki’s continued refusal for months to release details about its pilot on the basis the increased scrutiny in light of the boy’s death and the absconding events would have a detrimental impact on the participants’ wellbeing and compromise their privacy.

Chhour and the agency decided updates would be provided alongside significant milestones in the pilot. A timeline of those milestones had not been specified.

One piece of information that also hadn’t been released was the level of participant reoffending. The pilot was promised by National and Act during the 2023 election campaign as seeking to reduce youth offending.

The latest update was in December, when Chhour confirmed three of the nine participants had reoffended. She had since declined to provide further updates, refusing to confirm or deny claims by Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime that several more had returned to youth justice facilities after reoffending.

This week, Prime continued her line of questioning by asking Chhour in the House whether her office had directed Oranga Tamariki to withhold the reoffending rate, which Chhour denied.

Chhour later said she would “applaud” any of her staff if they had “reiterated to Oranga Tamariki my expectation that the privacy, safety, and wellbeing of these young people comes first”.

When asked about the delays to the review’s release, Prime said she believed Chhour and the agency were withholding information that would damage the perception of the pilot.

“They never planned to be open with us, I don’t think, right from the beginning.

“None of us know when those milestone dates are, so it just waiting, waiting, waiting.”

Among Prime’s main concerns was that details such as the reoffending rate would not be made public until after the legislation proposing to make such programmes permanent was passed into law.

