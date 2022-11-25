Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Rebuilding Better: Political parties on the five ideas to improve New Zealand

Thomas Coughlan
By
12 mins to read
The New New Zealand: Rebuilding Better is a major new series from the NZ Herald and NZME which, as we emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and start to rebuild, seeks to examine past mistakes and help lay a pathway for a fairer and more prosperous Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

The New New Zealand: Rebuilding Better is a major new series from the NZ Herald and NZME which, as we emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and start to rebuild, seeks to examine past mistakes and help lay a pathway for a fairer and more prosperous Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

As part of the Rebuilding Better series, the Weekend Herald spoke to each political party about its plan to make New Zealand a better country as we recover from the pandemic.

We asked parties for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics