Brownlee prohibited Act MP Todd Stephenson from asking a question and prevented Act minister Karen Chhour from answering one when MPs continued to wear the pins.

The conflict sat alongside Seymour’s claim Brownlee was failing to address racial harassment in Parliament when it emerged Act MP Laura Trask was opposed in her bid to chair a select committee because she wasn’t Māori or Pasifika and because she wasn’t as experienced as a first-term MP.

Trask had sought to chair a select committee receiving public submissions about the repeal of child protection reforms, which was driven by Act and strenuously opposed by many Māori organisations.

Act leader David Seymour said his confidence in the Speaker was falling. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That then prompted an emotional response from Chhour who felt she and other Act MPs were being unfairly targeted in Parliament, claiming she did not feel it a safe place to work.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reiterated his call for MPs to tone down divisive language.

Seymour last week suggested National MP and deputy Speaker Barbara Kuriger would be a good replacement for Brownlee, when asked who he thought could hold the top role instead.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.