Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Question Time returns following clashes between Speaker and Act Party

Adam Pearse
By
2 mins to read
Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee clashed with Act MPs last week during Question Time in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee clashed with Act MPs last week during Question Time in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

WATCH LIVE:

MPs are today returning to the House for Question Time a week after members of the Act Party clashed with the Speaker over the wearing of party-themed lapel pins.

The issue contributed to a more serious shot across Speaker Gerry Brownlee’s bow from Act leader David Seymour who said his confidence in Brownlee was “falling by the day”.

The lapel pins, worn by Act MPs, were raised following Brownlee’s ruling no party logos could be worn in the House - something National and Act MPs had previously complained about with reference to Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brownlee prohibited Act MP Todd Stephenson from asking a question and prevented Act minister Karen Chhour from answering one when MPs continued to wear the pins.

The conflict sat alongside Seymour’s claim Brownlee was failing to address racial harassment in Parliament when it emerged Act MP Laura Trask was opposed in her bid to chair a select committee because she wasn’t Māori or Pasifika and because she wasn’t as experienced as a first-term MP.

Trask had sought to chair a select committee receiving public submissions about the repeal of child protection reforms, which was driven by Act and strenuously opposed by many Māori organisations.

Act leader David Seymour said his confidence in the Speaker was falling. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Act leader David Seymour said his confidence in the Speaker was falling. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That then prompted an emotional response from Chhour who felt she and other Act MPs were being unfairly targeted in Parliament, claiming she did not feel it a safe place to work.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reiterated his call for MPs to tone down divisive language.

Seymour last week suggested National MP and deputy Speaker Barbara Kuriger would be a good replacement for Brownlee, when asked who he thought could hold the top role instead.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics