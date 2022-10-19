Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and new Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown are set to meet on Thursday. Photos / Michael Craig, NZME

The Prime Minister has turned down a request to hold a joint press conference with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown tomorrow.

The pair will meet for the first time since Brown's emphatic win over Labour's Efeso Collins, who was personally endorsed by Jacinda Ardern.

The meeting is taking place in the mayoral office on the 27th floor of the council headquarters in the central city, but the two leaders will not be fronting the media after their talks.

The Herald understands mayoral staff pushed the Prime Minister's office for a joint stand-up with the media following the event.

This is a reversal of Brown's aversion to fronting the media since starting work last week, where he has turned down request after request after issuing edicts and instructions to council-controlled organisations (CCOs).

A spokeswoman for Ardern confirmed there would not be a joint press conference, saying Arden has not held joint press conferences after meeting Wellington's new mayor Tory Whanau and new Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger.

Instead, Ardern will hold a media stand-up after meeting new Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive and former National leader Simon Bridges later in the morning.

Ardern's meeting with Brown is likely to be a polite and friendly, get-to-know-you event, although both political heavyweights will be measuring one another up for what looks like a bumpy ride for Auckland-Wellington relations.

On the campaign trail, Brown made no bones about Auckland being bossed about and told what to do by Wellington politicians.

On election day, Brown said: "Let me be very clear: Wellington's job is to listen to what Aucklanders say are our priorities, and to fund them - not impose ideological schemes like the $30 billion airport tram, untrammelled housing intensification and Three Waters on a city that doesn't want them."

He has also talked about using his independence and clout at next year's general elections to see what the parties are prepared to offer up in return for Auckland's support.

For instance, he's thinking of holding an auction on police numbers.

"How many police are you going to give us Labour? 5000, do I hear 6000 from you National. That's the position we are going to be in," Brown said.