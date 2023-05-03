Chris Hipkins says he still hasn’t spoken to Meka Whaitiri following her shock switch to Te Pāti Māori and doesn’t understand why the former cabinet minister defected.

The Prime Minister spoke to media after visiting New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel training Ukrainian troops on Wednesday morning (local time) in the United Kingdom.

“I’ve still not heard from Meka Whaitiri, I’m still not clear exactly what her reasoning or thinking was behind her decision to switch political parties,” Hipkins said.

He told the media he was “disappointed” the phone call still hadn’t happened, saying it was something he would’ve expected.

“That’s ultimately Meka’s decision,” Hipkins said.

The act of a party member leaving the party without a phone call was unprecedented, or at least he wasn’t aware of a situation similar.

“So yes, that is very disappointing. Ultimately that’s a matter for Meka to reflect on,” Hipkins said

Hipkins claimed Whaitiri never raised any concerns with him in the frequent talks they had while she was part of his political party.

A tearful Whaitiri announced this morning she had written to Speaker Adrian Rurawhe, informing him of her intention to resign from Labour and join Te Pāti Māori.

“Māori political activism is part of being Māori,” a visibly emotional Whaitiri said this morning from her iwi Ngāti Kahungunu’s Waipatu Marae in Hastings, which is in her Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate.

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni put on a brave face today, despite confirming the Labour Party had been blindsided by Whaitiri’s plans to resign and join Te Pāti Māori.

Sepuloni, alongside Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis, told reporters the party was disappointed and did not know why Whaitiri had made the decision.

“It’s disappointing and clearly unexpected,” Sepuloni said.

“There was no explanation given, it was really Meka’s decision.”

Acting PM Carmel Sepuloni. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sepuloni said Labour didn’t feel the need to kick her out of Parliament and said it was up to Whaitiri and the Speaker whether the waka-jumping legislation was invoked.

Speaker of the House Adrian Rurawhe had to navigate an extended and technical debate for more than 20 minutes in the House today as MPs sought to establish whether Whaitiri would continue to be in the House up to the election.

Rurawhe eventually reached the determination that Whaitiri’s voting privileges would be considered as if she was an independent MP and her intention was to sit alongside the Māori Party in the House.

However, Leader of the House Grant Robertson indicated this afternoon that the matter could be debated further in committees that assess the operation of the House.

Having learned of Whaitiri’s potential defection yesterday, senior Labour Māori ministers met and it was decided Justice Minister Kiri Allan would travel to Hawke’s Bay to speak with Whaitiri.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Allan, who met with Whaitiri this morning, said she wanted to keep her conversations with the former minister private.

“She’s made her decision, now it’s a new dawn, a new day for everybody.

“Suffice to say, yes we were surprised, we were sad ... but this was a decision for Meka.”