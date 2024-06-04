PM commits $20m for ‘large-scale’ Niue energy project

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting. Photo / Pool

New Zealand will put more than $20 million towards a “large-scale” energy project in Niue to help the nation achieve its renewable power generation target and reduce residents’ reliance on costly fuel.

It comes as Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi maintains there is “no pressure” coming from China amid increasing geopolitical tensions in the Pacific, but he accepts Niue can’t be solely supported by New Zealand and needs relationships with other countries.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made today’s announcement in a joint press conference with Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi after a meeting between the pair at Niue’s Parliament building.

Tagelagi joked with his fellow leader ahead of the meeting, warning Luxon: “You’re signing your life away”, as the New Zealand leader signed the guest book

In an earlier statement, Luxon confirmed $20.5m for a “new, large-scale energy project” which would help Niue generate 80 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources - a target the nation had committed to achieving by next year.

“Premier Tagelagi has talked to me about the importance of a resilient energy system that reduces Niue’s reliance on expensive diesel to reduce the cost of living for Niueans, while also bringing down greenhouse emissions,” Luxon said.

“This project will achieve that and ensure better energy security in the face of more destructive weather events.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks with Niue Speaker Hima Douglas during a tour of Niue's Parliament, also known as Niue Assembly. Photo / Pool

The funding was four times the size of a similar spend by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on a solar energy project that was reportedly due to finish next year.

A further $2m would be given to the Niue Ocean Wide Trust, which worked in ocean conservation and climate resilience.

Funding for the $22.5m package had come from New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation programme.

Tagelagi described today’s official talks with Luxon as “friendly”, in which they discussed how the relationship between the two countries would progress ahead of celebrations of 50 years of Niue self-governing in free association with New Zealand.

Upon his arrival in Niue yesterday, Luxon had an official welcome before a King’s Birthday reception last night.

Speaking at the reception, Tagelagi said he looked forward to the “frank” discussions he and Luxon would have today.

Luxon had been set to board a search and rescue boat early this morning for a tour of the island’s west coast so as to assess the quality of its one wharf and its vulnerability to natural disasters.

However, that was scrapped last night due to a large swell.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Amanda Luxon speak with NZ High Commissioner to Niue Mark Gibb (left). Photo / Adam Pearse

After today’s meeting, Luxon and Tagelagi would hold a press conference before a lunch hosted by the Avatele and Tamakautoga villages.

Luxon yesterday said he would be making announcements that would support development in Niue.

“We have supported Niue with the development of its infrastructure and its economic development and we will continue to do so.”

In early 2018, Ardern announced $5m of funding to support a solar energy project in Niue to assist in its target of 80 per cent renewable power generation by 2025.

That went alongside another $750,000 for improvements to the island’s roads and water network.

At the time, Ardern said the renewable energy target would save Niue close to $1m.

In September last year, Television Niue reported the project was expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

