Te Pāti Māori has “unequivocally refuted” claims they misused data from Census records to help their election campaign.

It comes amid a new report this morning of a Te Pāti Māori MP allegedly deceptively obtaining political campaigning contacts from the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

It was first revealed by the Sunday Star-Times that a probe was opened last week into claims Manurewa Marae misused Census data to help Te Pāti Māori’s election campaign.

A spokesperson for the party “unequivocally refuted” the allegations and welcomed an investigation.

“The allegations are baseless and simply untrue. We have asked the journalist to provide evidence to support these claims — there has been no response.”

The Manurewa Marae chief executive at the time was Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp, who has not been stood down and will continue to serve as MP of her electorate.

“She has the full support and confidence of Te Pāti Māori to carry out her duties,” the spokesperson said.

It was alleged private data from Census forms was photocopied and entered into a database, which sources believe was then used to target voters in the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate.

Stats NZ has launched an investigation into the claims. Police also confirmed they received a complaint last week.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere strongly denied the allegations, calling for anyone to produce “hard evidence” and describing “unsubstantiated sources” as unhelpful.

Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp stepped down from her role as Manurewa Marae chief executive after narrowly winning the Tāmaki Makaurau seat last year.

In a statement, Stats NZ chief executive Mark Sowden said the agency had brought in an external party to investigate after receiving the allegations late last week.

“We are taking these allegations very seriously,” Sowden said.

The Electoral Commission has been approached for comment.

The Post is now claiming voters were sent texts they had not signed up for after their data was also stolen from a Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The discovery was allegedly made after the texts came from the same four-digit shortcode (2661) the Waipareira Trust had previously used to send people government information about Covid-19 vaccinations.

The complaint viewed by the Post said: “The text message is a party advertisement for Te Pāti Māori, but does not contain any authorisation statement.

“On that basis, we believe that: People’s rights under the Privacy Act may also have been breached in this campaign, as their personal information obtained by the Waipareira Trust for one purpose (delivering information about government services) appears to have been used for another purpose (promoting a political party).

“...The Trust’s contract with government agencies, which gave them access to personal information such as mobile phone numbers, may also have been breached.”