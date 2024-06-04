A warrior kneels before Prime Minister Christopher Luxon after presenting him with a pierced coconut, from which Luxon drinks as he is welcomed to Niue. Photo / Adam Pearse

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has signalled impending investment in Niue’s infrastructure as he touched down on the small island nation today.

It comes as Luxon is expected to assess Niue’s reliance on other countries for financial support and infrastructure development, including China, which is currently helping to reseal roads on the island. He is set to hold official talks with Niuean Premier Dalton Tagelagi tomorrow.

Luxon, in his first trip to the Pacific as PM, is promising announcements tomorrow that would speak to New Zealand’s willingness to support development in Niue – a self-governing state in “free association” with Aotearoa – but he won’t reveal details yet.

“You’ll have to wait tomorrow,” he told journalists shortly after arriving in Niue.

“We have supported Niue with the development of its infrastructure and its economic development and we will continue to do so.”

Niuean warriors welcome Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to the island. Photo / Adam Pearse

He cited the $40 million spent resealing Niue’s airport runway as an example of New Zealand’s support.

China’s influence in the Pacific and its financial support have grown in recent years – one aspect of the increasing geopoliticisation of the region.

Luxon was reluctant to name China as one of the global superpowers seeking to hold influence in the Pacific but he acknowledged its record in the region alongside New Zealand’s.

“I think we’ve been a great partner and what I just say is also China has been a great development partner in this part of the world as well for a long period of time.”

Asked if this concerned him, Luxon said he was focused on the relationship between Niue and New Zealand.

The view from the NZ Defence Force plane flying over Niue. Photo / Adam Pearse

Yesterday, Niuean-born New Zealand-based public health expert Sir Collin Tukuitonga said a factor leading to China’s presence in Niue had been an absence of support at times from New Zealand.

Niue had recently voted to make changes to its constitution, including changing Tagelagi’s title to Prime Minister and increasing the number of ministers in its Parliament.

Luxon said he wasn’t concerned that the changes could lead to Niue moving away from New Zealand, saying he had spoken to Tagelagi and was supportive of the moves.

Arriving by Defence Force plane, Luxon was treated to a stunning flyover of the island to view its rocky coastline and dense bush. Niue houses about 1500 residents and it wouldn’t have taken more than five minutes to fly around the entire island.

Luxon and his wife Amanda were welcomed in a rousing traditional ceremony by a group of impassioned warriors.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meeting dignitaries upon arriving in Niue. Photo / Adam Pearse

One pierced a coconut and offered it to Luxon, who then drank from it.

This evening, he is due to attend a King’s Birthday reception at Niue’s official residence.

His visit coincides with the 50-year celebrations of Niue becoming self-governing. He will travel to Fiji tomorrow.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.