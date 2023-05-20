Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will shortly speak to media after making a major announcement to slash greenhouse gas emissions from one of the country’s largest emitters.

The initiative is expected to involve funding from a Government fund established to support decarbonising industries, set up in 2020 but which received a $650 million boost in last year’s Budget.

The move is also expected to plug a major gap in New Zealand’s emissions budgets after Hipkins scrapped two climate-focused policies this year.

Those climate policy U-turns and fossil fuel subsidies blew up roughly 16 per cent of the emissions reductions the Government had wanted to achieve by 2025 - and which it is still committed to.

Most of that comes from the binning of the “sustainable biofuels obligation”, which came in Hipkins’ first round of reprioritisations in February.

A regulatory impact statement for that policy, which would have blended zero-emissions fuel with ordinary petrol, estimated it would contribute about 1 megatonne of emissions reductions to the first budget.

The Clean Car Upgrade and the Social leasing scheme, binned on Monday, were meant to contribute 2500 and 2700 tonnes of emissions reduction over the first budget.

At the time Hipkins said there were more effective - and cheaper - ways of reducing emissions.

Hipkins along with Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Energy Minister Megan Woods will make the announcement from 1pm at an Auckland venue. There will be a media stand-up afterwards.

Hipkins will then travel to Papua New Guinea for a US-Pacific summit taking place on Monday, alongside bilateral meetings with Pacific leaders.

Hipkins will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while there.

Hipkins had planned to meet with US President Joe Biden but last week he cancelled what would have been a historic trip - the first visit by a sitting US President to a Pacific island country - due to stalled talks with Republicans over raising the debt ceiling.