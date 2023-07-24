Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is likely to detail who will be taking over Kiri Allan’s ministerial responsibilities after the East Coast MP resigned as a minister following her arrest last night.

Allan is heading home to reconsider her future in politics having been charged with careless driving and refusing to accompany police after crashing her car on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath, Wellington about 9pm last night.

She offered her resignation to Hipkins this morning. The PM, speaking at an urgent but brief press conference at 10am, said he would confirm who would be taking on Allan’s main portfolios of justice and regional development.

He has already stated his preference not to bring anyone new into Cabinet and instead, spread the workload across existing ministers.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an urgent press conference this morning after news of Kiri Allan's crash broke. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins this morning felt it inappropriate to discuss the wider implications of Allan’s resignation regarding Labour’s chances in this year’s election, but suggested he would respond at his post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm today.

Allan has not spoken publicly on the incident, except for a brief statement this morning that said she accepted her position was untenable and that she had faced “a number of personal difficulties” over recent weeks.

“I took time off to address those, and believed I was okay to juggle those challenges with the pressure of being a minister,” her statement read.

“My actions yesterday show I wasn’t okay, and I’ve let myself and my colleagues down.”

The Herald this afternoon published a photo taken immediately after the crash, showing her vehicle on an angle, in the middle of the road, with the headlights pointing in the direction of a ute she had just crashed into.

The ute had damage to a rear right panel and a flattened tyre.

An infringement notice was also issued as Allan had excess breath alcohol between 250-400 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath. Allan will appear in court at a later date.

The offences Allan has been charged with are each punishable by a maximum of three months’ imprisonment.

The charges also do not automatically disqualify her from being an MP, with parliamentarians removed from Parliament if convicted of an offence with a max penalty of two or more years imprisonment.