Late on a cold and wet Wellington night, on a desolate road around the city’s picturesque bays, Kiri Allan’s career as a Cabinet Minister came to an end.

Allan was charged with careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer following a crash on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath last night shortly after 9pm.

A photo taken in the aftermath shows her vehicle on an angle, in the middle of the road, with the headlights pointing in the direction of the ute she had just crashed into.

A white Hyundai Kona electric car driven by Kiri Allan could be seen in the middle of Evans Bay Parade just after 9pm last night. Photo / Supplied

The ute had damage to a rear right panel and a flattened tyre.

An infringement notice was also issued as Allan had excess breath alcohol between 250-400 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath. Allan will appear in court at a later date.

Allan has lost her ministerial portfolios and will now be taking time to consider her future in politics.

Read More

Audrey Young: Kiri Allan crash - it will be a miracle if PM can rescue his Govt from this disaster

Damage can be seen on a ute parked on Evans Bay Parade after last night's crash involving Kiri Allan. Photo / Nick James

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins found out about the crash when he received a phone call from his chief of staff about 10pm yesterday. He then had a call from Police Minister Ginny Andersen.

“It was a pretty straightforward conversation,” Andersen said of her discussion with Hipkins. She said people who love and care for Allan were with her through the night following the incident.

Hipkins said he couldn’t provide details on where Allan was driving and why she had allegedly resisted arrest, except to say she was in a distressed state.

Allan had been receiving counselling and professional support when she returned to work.

“Ultimately, mental health is incredibly challenging.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins discusses Kiri Allan's car crash last night that has led to her demotion as a minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He referenced how she had recently taken time off and that she was “at the top of her game” at Parliament last week. However, he said things could flip without warning when mental health was involved.

Hipkins had spoken to Allan before 7am today, discussing how her position as a minister was untenable.

“It was a difficult conversation... she’s not in a good space,” Hipkins said of Allan.

“I’m gutted for Kiri, I’m concerned for her wellbeing.”

The Prime Minister will reallocate her portfolios, including justice, regional development, associate finance and associate transport.

Some of Allan’s colleagues have expressed their devastation over what’s happened.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti, speaking to reporters at Wellington Airport, said Allan was a friend and colleague and that the incident was “just horrible”.

“I think that mental health is something that we have to take really, really seriously and this just shows how tragic this is.”

Allan had recently taken time off to address mental health issues but returned to Parliament on Monday last week.

Tinetti didn’t believe Allan was brought back to work too soon, saying she was with Allan through last week, including the pair going on a walk on Wednesday night, and “she was good”, according to Tinetti.

Kiri Allan was charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Allan, in a statement, said she had immediately resigned and was heading home to the East Coast and will take time to “consider my future in politics.

“I accept that my position as a minister is untenable,” she said.

“Over recent weeks I’ve faced a number of personal difficulties. I took time off to address those, and believed I was okay to juggle those challenges with the pressure of being a minister.

“My actions yesterday show I wasn’t okay, and I’ve let myself and my colleagues down,” Allan said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will reassign Kiri Allan's portfolios including Justice and Regional Development. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Allan returned to her full ministerial duties on Monday last week after taking some time away from Parliament due in part to a relationship break-up.

While she was taking a few days of mental health leave, separate allegations were reported regarding her treatment of staff, which she strongly denied.

She then took another two weeks off over Parliament’s recess.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.